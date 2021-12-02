BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: The warm December temps continue-Morning fog issues

Bruce: Morning for through the weekend
Bruce: Morning for through the weekend(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control will make for some pleasant afternoons if you don’t mind the warmer weather, but the increase in heat and humidity could mean slower drive times early in the day. Temperatures in the 40s north and 50s south with some 60s right on the water leave plenty of room for moisture.

Fog should lift by mid-morning with a good mix of sun and clouds taking over. Afternoon highs will warm up into the middle 70s. The warm and rain free trend should stick around through the weekend until our next cold front develops late Sunday and brings better rain chances early on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 2 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Thurs., Dec. 2 at 6 a.m.
Increased moisture and humidity will stick around into the weekend allowing for some foggy...
Nicondra: More warm and humid with fog around early
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 12/1
David's Wednesday evening weather forecast 12/1
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 12/1
Bruce's Wednesday afternoon weather forecast 12/1