Deputies looking for subjects responsible for illegally dumping at cemetery east of Ponchatoula

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the roofing shingles and building materials were discovered at...
Chief Jimmy Travis said that the roofing shingles and building materials were discovered at Mitchell Cemetery off of Weinberger Road.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are looking for information that could lead to finding out who is responsible for dumping construction debris at a cemetery east of Ponchatoula, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the roofing shingles and building materials were discovered at Mitchell Cemetery off of Weinberger Road.

TPSO asks that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the parties responsible for illegal dumping please contact Tangipahoa Parish Code Enforcement at 985-542-8574.

