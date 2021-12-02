Former child actor in ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ killed in 7th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former child actor that played a prominent role in the 2012 movie ‘Beasts of the Southern Wild’ was killed in a shooting that occurred in the Treme over the weekend, according to information from the NOPD. The identification of a second victim has not been released by police at this time.

The victim, Jonshel Alexander, 22, was around 11-years-old when she was cast in Benh Zeitlin’s low-budget yet visually stunning full-length motion picture filmed in Montegut and areas around Terrebonne Parish.

The film is a fabled story of a father and daughter living in a mythical area of Louisiana known as “The Bathtub” and it is threatened by the disappearing coastline. Another local child actor, Quvenzhané Wallis, was 6-years-old when she was cast as the film’s lead, a protagonist named Hushpuppy that made her the youngest person to ever be nominated for an Oscar.

Alexander played the role of Joy Strong in the film, a character that shared prominent screentime with Wallis, serving as the protagonist’s close friend.

The film, which cast all South Louisiana actors with little to no acting experience, was nominated for four Oscars, in the categories of Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Former co-star Dwight Henry tells us those who knew and loved Jonshel are devastated.

“She lit up the screen, and it hurts me. I’m telling you it hurts me to my heart. When I think about I’ve been crying all night,” said Dwight Henry.

Henry knew Jonhshel way before their silver screen debut together. Her family lived next to his bakery on St. Claude Ave.

“I remember like it was yesterday, Jonshel walked into a donut shop. Like she owned the place and she literally walked behind the counter, grabbed a handful of the doughnut holes, put them in a bag. I looked at her. She looked at me and she just walked out the door.”

That made it even more special when the filmmakers decided to cast him as Wink in 2012′s Beasts of the Southern Wild alongside 12-year-old Jonshel, who played one of the main character’s friends, Joy Strong in a fictional poor bayou community south of Houma facing a hurricane.

The film won the grand jury prize at Sundance and was nominated for four academy awards including Best Picture.

Henry says she was a fireball commanding the set, so smart and so beautiful, looking at set photos brings tears to his eyes.

“Special moments.....memories that I’ll never forget you know because certain things you can forget memories, but you know things like this when you have pictures of her man...I’m always looking at this and remember Jonshel you know. I remember this thing this one scene here like it was yesterday...you know. She was so special.”

Jonshel leaves behind a one-year-old daughter along with her family that Henry says is just crushed right now.

Anyone with any information can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.

