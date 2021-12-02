BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kelly on LSU job: ‘I just felt it was something I had to take on’

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Brian Kelly produced a ton of winning seasons at Notre Dame, but never won a national title. At LSU, he’s got a better opportunity to accomplish that goal.

“There was no plan in place as I entered the 2021 season. That I was looking for another opportunity. I had a great football team that we were developing. When you get an opportunity to talk with Scott Woodward, and he presents a clear vision of the plan here, opportunity. It was an exciting vision for me to look at. As I got to speak to more people about this opportunity. I just felt it was something I had to take on. When I talked to the boss (Kelly’s wife), sitting in the front row here. She was part of the decision-making process, there was no turning back,” said new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly is an Irish Catholic guy from Boston. Never coached in the South. But that doesn’t matter in the eyes of AD Scott Woodward.

“It’s obvious to me, as I’ve been paying attention to it. Two of the most successful coaches in the SEC, never stepped foot in the South. That would be Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. I think it matters less,” said AD Scott Woodward.

Kelly’s first game in charge of the LSU Tigers will be in the Caesers Superdome against Florida State on Labor Day weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

LSU finished the regular season, 6-6.
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly ready for the bright lights of the SEC
‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Coach Brian Kelly addresses fans at...
‘The greatest fans deserve an incredible football team’: Kelly addresses fans at halftime of LSU-Ohio basketball game
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly (center) is joined by LSU President William Tate IV (left) and...
Coach Kelly: ‘It’s a honor & privilege to be here’
LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated with 66-51 win over Ohio