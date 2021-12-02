Kelly on LSU job: ‘I just felt it was something I had to take on’

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Brian Kelly produced a ton of winning seasons at Notre Dame, but never won a national title. At LSU, he’s got a better opportunity to accomplish that goal.

“There was no plan in place as I entered the 2021 season. That I was looking for another opportunity. I had a great football team that we were developing. When you get an opportunity to talk with Scott Woodward, and he presents a clear vision of the plan here, opportunity. It was an exciting vision for me to look at. As I got to speak to more people about this opportunity. I just felt it was something I had to take on. When I talked to the boss (Kelly’s wife), sitting in the front row here. She was part of the decision-making process, there was no turning back,” said new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly is an Irish Catholic guy from Boston. Never coached in the South. But that doesn’t matter in the eyes of AD Scott Woodward.

“It’s obvious to me, as I’ve been paying attention to it. Two of the most successful coaches in the SEC, never stepped foot in the South. That would be Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. I think it matters less,” said AD Scott Woodward.

Kelly’s first game in charge of the LSU Tigers will be in the Caesers Superdome against Florida State on Labor Day weekend.

