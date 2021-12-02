BBB Accredited Business
LSU men’s basketball remains undefeated with 66-51 win over Ohio

LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.
LSU men's basketball beats Ohio.(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 66-51 win over Ohio inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Darius Days finished with a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers (8-0). Tari Eason came off the bench to lead LSU in scoring with 20 points. They were the only two LSU players to finish in double figures.

Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats (5-2) with 12 points.

LSU will be back in action inside the PMAC on Tuesday, Dec. 14, against Northwestern State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.

