Mind blowin’ plant based oyster poboy in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Plant-Based Seafood Company definitely wants to blow your mind with the world’s first plant-based oyster po’boy. It’s 100% plant-based, palm oil-free, non-GMO and soy-free.

The company has been around for 20 years looking to offer plant-based alternatives for vegans and anyone who suffers from any seafood allergy.

This product will be available at NOLA Poboys, on 908 Bourbon St.

NOLA Poboys will hold a special event on December 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a special appearance by Chef Spike Mendelsohn.

Visit plantbasedseafoodco.com for more information.

