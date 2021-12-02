BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mind blowin’ plant based oyster poboy in New Orleans

The Plant-Based Seafood Company definitely wants to blow your mind with the world’s first...
The Plant-Based Seafood Company definitely wants to blow your mind with the world’s first plant-based oyster po’boy. It’s 100% plant-based, palm oil-free, non-GMO and soy-free.(Plant-Based Seafood Company)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Plant-Based Seafood Company definitely wants to blow your mind with the world’s first plant-based oyster po’boy. It’s 100% plant-based, palm oil-free, non-GMO and soy-free.

The company has been around for 20 years looking to offer plant-based alternatives for vegans and anyone who suffers from any seafood allergy.

This product will be available at NOLA Poboys, on 908 Bourbon St.

NOLA Poboys will hold a special event on December 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a special appearance by Chef Spike Mendelsohn.

Visit plantbasedseafoodco.com for more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

National Sandwich Month with Jason Seither for Wednesday, Aug. 18
National Sandwich Month with Jason Seither for Wednesday, Aug. 18
Barbecuterie boards with Chef Paul Butler for Wednesday, Aug. 18
Barbecuterie boards with Chef Paul Butler for Wednesday, Aug. 18
National Sandwich Month
National Sandwich Month
Sausage sloppy jeaux
Sausage sloppy jeaux