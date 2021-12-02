Mind blowin’ plant based oyster poboy in New Orleans
Published: Dec. 2, 2021
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Plant-Based Seafood Company definitely wants to blow your mind with the world’s first plant-based oyster po’boy. It’s 100% plant-based, palm oil-free, non-GMO and soy-free.
The company has been around for 20 years looking to offer plant-based alternatives for vegans and anyone who suffers from any seafood allergy.
This product will be available at NOLA Poboys, on 908 Bourbon St.
NOLA Poboys will hold a special event on December 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a special appearance by Chef Spike Mendelsohn.
Visit plantbasedseafoodco.com for more information.
