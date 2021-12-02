Nicondra: More warm and humid with fog around early

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure in control will make for some pleasant afternoons if you don’t mind the warmer weather, but the increase in heat and humidity could mean slower drive times early in the day. Temperatures in the 40s north and 50s south with some 60s right on the water leave plenty of room for moisture. Fog should lift by mid-morning with a good mix of sun and clouds taking over. Afternoon highs will warm up into the middle 70s. The warm and rain free trend should stick around through the weekend until our next cold front develops late Sunday and brings better rain chances early on Monday.

