BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Report: Taysom Hill to start at quarterback for Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) will reportedly start against the Cowboys....
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) will reportedly start against the Cowboys. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s ‘Taysom time’ for the Saints, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett. The team is reportedly starting Taysom Hill Thursday night against the Cowboys. Hill has been battling plantar fascia and is apparently healthy enough to get the start.

Hill reportedly took first team reps all week. He was active for the last two weeks but was only available as the team’s emergency backup quarterback.

The Saints offense is in desperate need of a spark after a four-game losing streak. In each loss, the Saints offense fell behind early. Hill replaces Trevor Siemian who was inserted into the lineup when Jameis Winston went down in week eight against Tampa Bay. He finished with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

Alvin Kamara is questionable to play against the Cowboys. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Three Saints players out; three questionable vs. Cowboys
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014 file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro...
Former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro retires from the NFL
The Saints' Sean Payton ranked 25th among 32 NFL coaches in an unscientific 'hotness' poll, in...
Saints’ Sean Payton places 25th among 32 NFL coaches in unscientific ‘hotness poll’
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) was limited in practice.
Kamara limited in Saints practice; four players miss