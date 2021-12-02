St. Tammany school board member resigns after ethics complaints allegedly ignored

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A three-year member of the St. Tammany Parish School Board says she is resigning after revealing a laundry list of complaints against the school system.

Shelta Richardson says her complaints about alleged credit card abuse, employee background checks, and nepotism have fallen on deaf ears.

In March, Richardson said the administration refused to provide hiring dates and background checks for all school employees, reportedly citing exorbitant costs of a labor-intensive process.

“I thought about this for a long time,” Richardson says. “I thought about waiting out my term, but if I did that, the behavior would continue.”

Richardson says after making several complaints to the ethics board, she is now under investigation because of her involvement with early childhood learning centers.

“The ethics board decided to open an investigation against me, in spite of my own inquiries of ethics,” she said.

Richardson says she will continue to push for school system reforms after her resignation becomes official.

Superintendent Frank Jabbia says the allegations are unfounded and false.

Jabbia provided a statement, saying “While many inaccurate claims were made, I want to make sure the public knows the truth about employee background checks. These checks are an important security measure and required of all of our employees. Safety is our top priority and 100% of our current employees have background checks.”

“Our administration has provided true and accurate information to Shelta during her term, but she chose to ignore it,” Jabbia said.

Jabbia says he is disappointed Richardson made the allegations on social media and chose to resign over Facebook instead of following proper procedure for an elected official.

Once the resignation is in writing and made official, school board officials will begin the process of looking for someone to serve as an interim District 7 Board Member.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.