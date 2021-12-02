Stacey Abrams announces she is running for Georgia governor again

(WVUE) - Stacey Abrams announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is once again going to run for Georgia governor.

The announcement could start up a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp four years after her defeat against him. The loss prompted her to create a nationwide voting rights organization that helped Joe Biden and two other Democratic senators.

I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power. #gapol



Be a founding donor to my campaign:https://t.co/gk2lmBINfW pic.twitter.com/z14wUlo8ls — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 1, 2021

Abrams lost to Gov. Kemp in 2018 by about 55,000 votes. This time if she is successful this will make her the first Black governor of Georgia and the first Black woman to serve as governor of any state.

Gov. Kemp announced he is running for re-election in 2022, shortly after Abrams announced she will be running again he made a series of tweets on Twitter regarding her announcement.

With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) December 1, 2021

