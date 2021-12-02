Stacey Abrams announces she is running for Georgia governor again
(WVUE) - Stacey Abrams announced on Twitter Wednesday that she is once again going to run for Georgia governor.
The announcement could start up a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp four years after her defeat against him. The loss prompted her to create a nationwide voting rights organization that helped Joe Biden and two other Democratic senators.
Abrams lost to Gov. Kemp in 2018 by about 55,000 votes. This time if she is successful this will make her the first Black governor of Georgia and the first Black woman to serve as governor of any state.
Gov. Kemp announced he is running for re-election in 2022, shortly after Abrams announced she will be running again he made a series of tweets on Twitter regarding her announcement.
