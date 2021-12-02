SU Lab esports prodigy eyeing another undefeated major championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Southern Lab’s esports boy wonder, Troy Murphy, is eyeing another major championship.

The 10th grade NBA 2k22 prodigy is entering the High School Esports League (HSEL) Fall Majors Final Four with an unbeaten regular season record of 8-0.

The champion will receive $500 in scholarship money.

Murphy won the Fall Majors in 2019 and was runner-up in 2020.

RELATED: SU Lab esports debuting media room; first of its kinda in Louisiana

The 15-year-old is not just winning on the court, he’s also boasting a 4.4 GPA.

“Without a doubt, Troy is the face of the program,” said championship-winning coach Chris Turner. “He is a student first before a gamer. Seeing him play and grow soft skills like communication, teamwork, and conflict resolution is amazing.”

Murphy was named captain of the SU Lab Rocket League team earlier this year.

“Looking forward to seeing him grow as a young man. The pipeline to Southern University Esports grows every day,” Turner said.

Coach had championship rings designed to motivate his players.

Coach Chris Turner had championship rings designed to motivate his players. (WVUE)

“It’s something we have embedded in the culture of the program,” Turner said.

Murphy will compete in the semifinals on Fri., Dec. 3 for a chance to play in the championship game on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.