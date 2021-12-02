BBB Accredited Business
Three Saints players out; three questionable vs. Cowboys

Alvin Kamara is questionable to play against the Cowboys. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara (knee), Terron Armstead (knee) and Ryan Ramczyk (knee) are all questionable for the Saints against the Cowboys. Kamara was limited in practice all week. He’s missed the last three games.

Ramczyk was limited in practice Monday but did not participate Tuesday or Wednesday. Armstead missed practice all week. Neither Armstead nor Ramczyk played last week.

Marcus Davenport (shoulder) is out for the second straight week. It’s the sixth game Davenport will miss all season. Kaden Elliss (hamstring) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) are both out as well.

