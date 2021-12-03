Bengals peak our interest in “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you can’t beat them, well join them. Last week, I liked the Steelers as a 4.5-point favorite on the road at Cincinnati.

Well not only did Pittsburgh not cover, they got absolute blasted by the Bengals. Joe Burrow and the boys won, 41-10.

Right now, the Bengals are riding a two-game winning streak, and are favored by three points over the Chargers.

Los Angeles, barely got by the Steelers a few weeks back, and that was at home. Last weekend, they lost to the Broncos, 28-13. That’s now two out of three losses for the Bolts.

The Chargers appear to be on a downturn, and the Bengals look to be on the up and up.

The Bengals finish with four out of six games at home, and only trail the Ravens by one game in the AFC North. They need this victory.

