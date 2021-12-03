Celebration in the Oaks launches Bike Nights this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - This year, City Park launches bike night for a new way to experience the popular holiday lights attraction.

It’s a brand new spin on City Park’s storied event. For the first time, Celebration in the Oaks offers bike nights for a different way to see those dazzling lights.

“I love Christmas, so this is like perfect for me. I’m wearing my Rudolph sweater,” Elvira Torreele, one bike night participant, said.

The bright idea gives a big boost of holiday cheer as these cyclists gear up for their first ride.

“I think it’s fantastic because we should have lots of nights we either just walk or ride our bikes and no cars in the park,” Denise Berthiaume said. “I think that’s an excellent idea.”

And it’s another way City Park builds on this longtime local tradition with the community in mind.

“We did get a lot of community feedback about wanting to be able to experience it for our biking community,” Casie Duplechain, New Orleans City Park chief development officer, said. “It’s important for us to be able to hear and listen to the community, implement and improve where we can.”

Each Monday, one hour before the driving tour, the park clears that same winding path for intimate and up-close sights on the open road paving the way for the best light show on two wheels.

“We’re expecting it to be just a really kind of a magical time to be able to be on your bike, having the wind hit you and enjoying those twinkling lights in the trees,” Duplechain said.

“A unique way to see it; we have our tandem bikes -- bicycles built for two if you remember the old days,” John Fryhling, owner/operator of Wheel Fun Rentals, said.

If you don’t own a bike, the folks at Wheel Fun Rentals can help you power through.

“You get to be a little bit closer, maybe, and you don’t have the obstacles of the windows and the shading and the ending and stuff like that,” Fryhling said. “So, we’re really excited to be a part of this.”

It’s one gift City Park knows how to give each season: helping families make memories, and, maybe, even pedaling toward a new tradition.

Bike Nights are on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with last admission at 5:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 per bike.

All bikes must enter at 2 Friedreichs Avenue and follow the designated route.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Celebration in the Oaks website.

For more information about bike rentals, visit the Wheel Fun Rentals website.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.