Jurors begin deliberations in Melanie Curtin trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish jury has started its deliberations in the case of Melanie Curtin.

As the jury left to deliberate, Curtin exited the courtroom sobbing, being consoled by a family member.

The 42-year-old is charged with aggravated rape and video voyeurism.

The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a penalty of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or a suspended sentence. Jurors also have the option of considering a lesser rape charge that would carry a lesser sentence.

Curtin and former Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy Dennis Perkins are accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in 2014 as the pair took turns recording the incident.

Perkins is also charged in the same case and is awaiting trial next year.

Curtin did not take the stand during her trial.

Thursday morning, Livingston parish jurors heard powerful testimony from the woman who was videotaped and sexually assaulted in that parish nearly seven years ago.

”When I saw parts of that video, I literally wanted to die,” the woman said as she cried and clutched a tissue while testifying in court.

Investigators discovered the nearly 20-minute video inside the home of Dennis Perkins as they were gathering evidence following his arrest in 2019.

Wednesday, jurors watched the video as the trial got underway for his former mistress, Melanie Curtin.

Curtin, who maintains her innocence, did not show any emotion as the victim testified before the jury.

Prosecutors say the video shows the victim, apparently unconscious with her head covered by a blanket, being raped by both Curtin and Perkins as the pair took turns recording the assault.

At the time, Dennis Perkins was a high-ranking member of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Perkins and Curtin were both married to different people at the time but the two had been having an affair with one another, prosecutors say.

They both knew the female victim.

Prosecutors allege Perkins one time fantasized about having sex with both of the women at the same time. In testimony, the victim said Dennis mentioned it one time. And the victim said no.

The video of the rape is part of a mountain of evidence gathered as part of the case against Dennis Perkins and his former school teacher wife Cynthia. Dennis and Cynthia both face multiple charges for alleged sex crimes. The crimes include allegations that school children were fed desserts laced with semen from Dennis. They both remained jailed awaiting trials scheduled for next year.

Curtin is not accused of any crimes involving children.

Her attorney, John McLindon, says Melanie Curtin is also a victim in the case and was herself drugged by Dennis Perkins before the alleged rape. “Melanie likewise was drugged and has no recollection of this,” he told the jury during opening statements Wednesday.

