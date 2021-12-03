LSU women’s basketball upsets No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team upset No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60, inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Thursday, Dec. 2.

This was a big win for head coach Kim Mulkey and the first real test of the season for her team.

The Lady Tigers (6-1) handed the Cyclones (7-1) their first loss of the season.

The dynamic duo of Alexis Morris and Khalya Pointer fed off each other as they were passing out multiple assists to each other.

Morris was hot all night as she finished with a career-high of 25 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from behind the arc, while also notching four boards and two assists.

Pointer finished the game with 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

Ryann Payne also put up a great performance with nine points, three rebounds, and three assists while also tying a career mark for steals with five.

LSU will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 12 to take on Texas Southern Tigers in the PMAC at 1 p.m.

