Mother of a long time Orleans criminal court judge shot in the East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shoot-out in the Pines Village subdivision of New Orleans East last night in which the mother of a long-time Orleans criminal court judge was shot. Judge Robin Pittman’s mother was apparently in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The shoot-out happened around 6:40 last night and residents of this area say they were stunned by the amount of gunfire.

Surveillance video shot in the neighborhood shows the victim driving through the intersection at Babylon and Dorian as the gunfire broke out. After she was struck in the abdomen by at least one bullet, the victim’s vehicle crashed through a neighboring fence and careened through three different yards before coming to a stop in a vacant lot in the 6500 block of Dorian Street about 200 feet from where the shootout began.

The victim was conscious and wearing a Saints shirt as she was attended to by neighbors as they awaited the arrival of EMS.

“We heard a barrage of bullets,” a witness said. “It sounded like bombs going off. It sounded so close and I noticed a car in the driveway. I got closer and saw a woman and she said I got shot in my stomach.”

Judge Pittman’s mother was rushed to University Medical Center where she is being treated for her gun wounds. We got this word today from judicial administrator Rob Kazik a short while ago who said our thoughts and prayers are with Judge Pittman and her family for her mother’s recovery.

Neighbors here in Pine Village are expressing similar sentiments.

We have reached out to the New Orleans Police Department for a statement on the shooting but have not heard back. They have not reported any arrests

