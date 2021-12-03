Nicondra: Foggy start with mild temperatures through the day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog will hold on through the mid-morning making the commute a bit slower. Once the fog lifts expect mostly cloudy conditions with a few sunny breaks into the afternoon. Temperatures are warm and will be well above normals in the low to middle 70s through the afternoon. The warm trend sticks around through the weekend. Monday a front is expected, but it doesn’t look like there will be much cool air. Rain chances will be higher going into the start of next week.

