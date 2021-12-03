BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Foggy start with mild temperatures through the day

Temperatures will be mild across the area with fog developing overnight.
Temperatures will be mild across the area with fog developing overnight.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dense fog will hold on through the mid-morning making the commute a bit slower. Once the fog lifts expect mostly cloudy conditions with a few sunny breaks into the afternoon. Temperatures are warm and will be well above normals in the low to middle 70s through the afternoon. The warm trend sticks around through the weekend. Monday a front is expected, but it doesn’t look like there will be much cool air. Rain chances will be higher going into the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed

Latest News

David's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/2
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 12/2
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/2
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 12/2
No rain until next week
Very mild through the weekend
Thursday noon forecast for Dec. 2
Thursday noon forecast for Dec. 2