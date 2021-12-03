BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the St. Claude area Friday morning.

Police say that the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Odeon Street.

Initial reports received at about 8:21 a.m. show a male victim with a gunshot wound who was declared deceased at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

City Park, What’s new in 2021
City Park, What’s new in 2021
FOX 8 partnership with Doll & Toy Fund
FOX 8 partnership with Doll & Toy Fund
Cooking Demo – Second Course
Cooking Demo – Second Course
Marine Forces Reserve Band performance
Marine Forces Reserve Band performance