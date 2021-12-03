NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the St. Claude area Friday morning.
Police say that the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Odeon Street.
Initial reports received at about 8:21 a.m. show a male victim with a gunshot wound who was declared deceased at the scene.
No additional information is currently available.
