NOPD investigating homicide near Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a homicide in the St. Claude area Friday morning.

Police say that the incident occurred in the 1300 block of Odeon Street.

Initial reports received at about 8:21 a.m. show a male victim with a gunshot wound who was declared deceased at the scene.

No additional information is currently available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.