NOPD makes a quick arrest in Friday morning Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD makes a quick arrest in a shooting in the 500 block of Bourbon Street early this morning, just before 1:30 a.m.

“They just kind of piled up,” a witness said. “I was watching the argument happen then everybody crowded around and then all of the sudden you heard the gunshots and then it was poof.”

After the dust settled, that’s when this witness says he saw a man lying on the ground. NOPD says he was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

“I knew it was going to happen,” the witness said.

It’s a scene he’s seen play out again and again, except this time officers were able to quickly arrest Chez Everett, 40, on the spot. Officers also allegedly found a handgun, weed, ecstasy, and an unknown narcotic substance on him.

“It’s not anything new. It’s sad to say that, but, I mean, at least, it’s been going on since we reopened and everything reopened,” the witness said. “We’ve had how many shootings down there now?”

The answer is at least 13 fatal and non-fatal shootings year to date, according to city-data. It’s a massive 450% increase from just two last year around this time. Before the Quarter shut down in 2019, there were six.

“I mean, there’s enough police presence, but there’s just not enough. I mean, they stand on the corners, they’re not really walking,” the witness said.

This witness lives and works in the area, spending a lot of time on Bourbon and in the Quarter. He says there has been a noticeable change since State Police pulled out and our officer numbers have dropped.

A busy night on bourbon after the saints game, he says he’s not shocked this happened.

“I mean it’s season right now, from Halloween until the end of March, it’s season, so that’s when they really need to have more of a presence when it comes down to it,” the witness said.

Everett is facing several charges right now in connection with the drugs and the shooting, including aggravated battery by shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon while in possession of narcotics, illegal discharge of a firearm while in commission of a violent crime and for possession of a firearm on the premises of an ABO (Alcoholic Beverage Outlet).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.