Troopers seize over $6 million worth of narcotics in the last 30 days

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - On December 1, LSP made a routine traffic stop on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish. During an investigation, troopers located 18 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at an estimated $2.2 million.

Troopers arrested 47-year-old Ricardo Guevara of Texas for drug-related charges and booked him into St. Tammany Parish jail.

In the last 30 days, troopers have seized over $6 million of narcotics during the course of numerous traffic stops.

They also seized 37.5 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.6 million, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $105k, and 577 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.6 million.

