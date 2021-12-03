BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Troopers seize over $6 million worth of narcotics in the last 30 days

On December 1, LSP made a routine traffic stop on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish.
On December 1, LSP made a routine traffic stop on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish.(LSP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY (WVUE) - On December 1, LSP made a routine traffic stop on I-12 in St. Tammany Parish. During an investigation, troopers located 18 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine valued at an estimated $2.2 million.

Troopers arrested 47-year-old Ricardo Guevara of Texas for drug-related charges and booked him into St. Tammany Parish jail.

In the last 30 days, troopers have seized over $6 million of narcotics during the course of numerous traffic stops.

They also seized 37.5 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.6 million, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $105k, and 577 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.6 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed
NOPD: 2 dead on I-10 East following accident

Latest News

Bourbon St. shooting
NOPD makes a quick arrest in Friday morning Bourbon Street shooting
Melanie B. Curtin
Jurors begin deliberations in Melanie Curtin trial
Bourbon St. shooting
Bourbon St. shooting
Judge Pittman's mother shot
Judge Pittman's mother shot
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time
No cases of omicron variant detected in Louisiana at this time