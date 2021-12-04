BBB Accredited Business
3 attempted murder suspects sought by Tangipahoa sheriff in wake of Hammond shooting

Attempted murder suspects Shep 'Hustle' Garner, 32; Ryshai Hills, 19; and Robert 'Slugger'...
Attempted murder suspects Shep 'Hustle' Garner, 32; Ryshai Hills, 19; and Robert 'Slugger' Felder, 31; are being sought by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Hammond.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Three attempted murder suspects were identified as wanted men by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday (Dec. 3).

Authorities are seeking 32-year-old Shep “Hustle” Garner of Tickfaw, 19-year-old Ryshai Hills of Independence and 31-year-old Robert “Slugger” Felder of Hammond, in connection with a Nov. 30 shooting in Hammond.

Each is wanted on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Sheriff Daniel Edwards’ office said. Hills and Felder additionally are suspected of being convicted felons in possession of firearms.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact TPSO detective Ricky Malbrough at (985) 902-2040 or the Tangipahoa Parish Crimestoppers tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

