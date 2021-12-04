BBB Accredited Business
Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

