Duncan: ‘2021 is starting to feel more and more like a lost season’

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bad news and bad luck continue for the New Orleans Saints.

Their losing streak has now reached five games, the longest in Sean Payton’s tenure. The last time the Saints lost so many games in a row was 2005, the Katrina season, when Jim Haslett was the coach and Aaron Brooks and Todd Bouman were the quarterbacks.

The Saints haven’t won a game since October, and they’ve fallen into a tie for last in the NFC South Division.

As Taysom Hill said Thursday night, this is unfamiliar territory, not just for the Saints but for all us who grew spoiled by the success of the Drew Brees era.

With five games to play, there’s not much hope for a turnaround. The Saints played the Cowboys with nine starters sidelined by injuries. No team can overcome that much attrition.

No, 2021 is starting to feel more and more like a lost season. The adversity started before the season even began, with the injury to Mike Thomas and the relocation from Hurricane Ida.

And after a promising 5-2 start, things have quickly turned south, and it’s been nothing but bad breaks, bad calls, bad news and bad football. A LOT of bad football.

Now the Saints find themselves in uncharted waters, facing something they haven’t experienced often in a very long time -- Irrelevancy.

