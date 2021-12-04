BBB Accredited Business
Families celebrate the return of “Christmas in the Park”

By Amanda Roberts
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With a little time before they turned the lights on, the Okpalobi siblings worked on important letters to Santa.

“It’s probably gonna look really magical and bright and I think it’s going to be really good,” said St. Ann student, Adaeze Okpalobi.

It wasn’t long until the lights at “Christmas in the Park” were ignited once again.

“Over 10 million lights, this started as the Copeland’s Christmas display they donated to the parish but now it’s grown to more than 10 times its size,” said Jefferson Parish councilman, Dominick Impastato.

This year, they’re welcoming not only cars and vans full of spectators but there’s again the option for anyone looking to walk through the twinkling displays.

“Ten dollars a car as many people as you can fit in the car, put them in for ten dollars a car, it’s the greatest deal in town. Every year there’s new attractions, Star Wars, Minions, this year the new attraction is a Copeland’s racing boat,” said Impastato.

Impastato says every year they work so hard to make this attraction bigger and better even despite COVID and other setbacks, meaning those looking to take in all the lights should expect to take their time.

“The lines will be long every night each year we average 100 thousand cars, that number grows each year which means we must be doing something right,” said Impastato.

The young ones believe this year will be special, and that Santa will make sure everyone enjoys the holidays.

