First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(Credit: KALB)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Lousiana Department of Health just reported its first probable case of the Omicron variant in Louisiana.

The case involves an individual in Region 1, the Greater New Orleans area, who recently traveled within the United States.

“We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “We have been expecting and preparing for this moment. To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”

The CDC and LDH still recommends everyone 5 years of age and older get vaccinated and that everyone 18 years of age and older get a booster.

The virus has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least in 9 states.

