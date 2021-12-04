Gov. Edwards urges vaccination as La. is on the lookout out for the Omicron coronavirus variant

Coronavirus depiction from CDC. (Source: CDC)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says so far no cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been identified in Louisiana but the state is doing a lot of detective work in labs to try to determine if there are cases of the new variant that has the world concerned.

“We’ve not detected one, I want to be clear about that. I also want to be clear that as soon as we do, if we do then we will make sure that you all know it,” said Edwards.

He said the Louisiana Department of health is doing robust sequencing to look for the variant first discovered in South Africa and has now been confirmed in some parts of the U.S.

“LDH has established a network of laboratories and it is proactively doing genomic sequencing on positive COVID cases which essentially means they’re looking at the genetic code of the virus to determine if it’s the Omicron variant or any other variant and we have the capacity, at least at current numbers to genetically sequence 100% of all of the positive PCR tests,” said Edwards.

Dr. Joe Kanter is State Health Officer, the top medical official in the Louisiana Department of Health.

“It very well could be in Louisiana. We have not identified it yet. As the governor said, once we do, we will report that out immediately but for all intents and purposes with the way the world works right now it’s certainly in greater number than we’ve been able to formally identify,” said Kanter.

Edwards did not implement any new COVID-related restrictions.

“If we ever get to the point where we are going to outstrip our capacity to deliver life-saving care to people, whether its individuals with COVID, or all the other people who need those same hospital beds and the attention of those same doctors and nurses and respiratory therapists for whatever reason, then you have to consider those things, but at the present, my mind isn’t there, we’re nowhere near that,” he said.

Edwards and Kanter urged people who are not vaccinated to get one of the three authorized vaccines.

“Your best protection from COVID-19, regardless of the variant that you’re thinking about or that you might be exposed to, whether it’s Delta, Omicron, or anything else to get yourself vaccinated, fully vaccinated, getting your children who are eligible fully vaccinated, other loved ones,” said Edwards.

“These vaccines are safe, these vaccines are effective and even in the scenario that we learn perhaps that this variant has some resistance to vaccines, I’m saying this hypothetically now, it is far, far unlikely that, that will be absolute resistance. The much more likely scenario is that it will be some degree of reduced resistance, meaning that the vaccines will still be some degree of effectiveness.” Kanter stated.

In Louisiana, 49% of the population is fully vaccinated and Edwards said more people need to get inoculated.

“Clearly, that’s not enough. We have not been vaccinated in the numbers that we need,” Edwards stated.

Kanter says the Omicron has 50 mutations and most are on the spike protein which allows the virus to enter human cells and that is concerning. He also said there are many unknowns about the new variant.

“Because of that high number of mutations there are theoretical concerns for increased transmissibility of this variant and resistance to therapeutics, medicines we take like monoclonal antibodies, resistance to the vaccines that we have available to us,” said Kanter.

Still, the governor said the state is in a better position this year than last due to vaccines and medicines to help treat COVID patients.

