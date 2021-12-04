I-10 closed in both directions after fog-related accidents on Bonnet Carre Spillway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Interstate 10 is closed to traffic in both directions as authorities work to clear multiple fog-related accidents Saturday morning (Dec. 4).

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at mile marker 215, with traffic backed up at least eight miles. Traffic is being diverted to I-310 South and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

On the eastbound side of I-10, accidents have caused a closure at milepost 209 on the spillway bridge. Congestion from this closure has extended for more than a mile and motorists are being re-routed to US 51.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

