Jesuit seeking their ninth state title in football

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jesuit Blue Jays and Catholic High Bears will engage in a heavyweight matchup tonight at Yulman Stadium. Both are seeking the Division I state championship.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulane University.

Jesuit owns eight state titles in football: 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1960, and 2014.

Jesuit beat Brother Martin in the state semi-finals to get into this title game.

This is Ryan Manale’s first year in charge of Jesuit. He led De La Salle to three state title appearances in four years.

