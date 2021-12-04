BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Jesuit seeking their ninth state title in football

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jesuit Blue Jays and Catholic High Bears will engage in a heavyweight matchup tonight at Yulman Stadium. Both are seeking the Division I state championship.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on the campus of Tulane University.

Jesuit owns eight state titles in football: 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1953, 1960, and 2014.

Jesuit beat Brother Martin in the state semi-finals to get into this title game.

This is Ryan Manale’s first year in charge of Jesuit. He led De La Salle to three state title appearances in four years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

Jesuit last one a state title in 2014.
Division I state title game preview: Jesuit seeks first state title since 2014
Warriors headed to Class 2A title game
Amite clinches spot in Class 2A title game
Ponchatoula remains undefeated on the season. The Green Wave are now 12-0 in 2021.
Ponchatoula beats Acadiana, clinches berth in Class 5A state championship game
Easton headed to Class 4A state championship
Warren Easton wins big over Neville, 45-17, headed to the Class 4A state title game