Murder on Mistletoe Street dampens holiday season in Hollygrove

A man was found shot to death on the porch of a house in the 3100 block of Mistletoe Street on Saturday (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death on the porch of a house on Mistletoe Street in Hollygrove, New Orleans police said Saturday (Dec. 4).

The NOPD said officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3100 block of the street around 11:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the adult male victim unresponsive on the porch with a gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

