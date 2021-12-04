BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Mild temperatures stick around

Showers and a few thunderstorms possible heading into the start of next week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a warm first weekend in December with highs in the middle 70s and plenty of moisture around. Dense fog has been an issue overnight and it looks like we’ll see some developing again late tonight. A dense fog advisory begins at Midnight through Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds warming the area back into the 70s Sunday afternoon. Monday a cold front will approach, but looks to stall out near the area. We will see some showers develop ahead of the front starting a wetter trend as we head into the work week.

