Overtime Podcast #262 - Taysom Hill’s effort comes up short against Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Fighting an uphill battle once again, the Saints came up short against the Cowboys, 27-17. Quarterback Taysom Hill showed why the Saints started him at quarterback, but also showed some of his negative tendencies as well. To be fair, Hill was asked to do just about everything to move the ball and didn’t have many healthy starters lining up next to him.

On this episode of the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss Hill’s up and down night and what’s next for the injury-plagued Saints that are currently at the bottom of the division with a 5-7 record.

Sean Fazende on Taysom Hill:

“Had the game ended at the 53-minute mark instead of 60, I think we’d all be talking about, ‘Man, what a gutsy performance by Taysom Hill, win or lose. But then the bottom fell out on him at the end of the game. Look, you’re pressing. You’re dealing with stuff. You’re trying to come back in the game. That’s going to happen. Two of those throws were absolutely terrible. At that point, it certainly sounded like, at least listening to Sean Payton after the game, they had a realistic tone as far as the situation they were in at that point. I think he earned some respect.”

Chris Hagan on outside criticism of Taysom Hill:

“For him to gut it out, I think it says a lot. And there’s a lot of criticism of Taysom and this and that about how he plays the position and where he has deficiencies, and he does have deficiencies, but I just don’t think you can put too much on him considering what the Saints are going through right now injury-wise.”

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.