Pastor, longtime musician hoping to rebuild church after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Linda Wright, pastor of St. Joseph’s House of Prayer in Kenner, has been singing and playing music since she was a teenager.

Until recently, she played with her band at the world-famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch, until performances had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re hanging in there, just waiting patiently, still practicing,” said Wright.

She recently played two Christmas renditions for our Fox 8 coverage of Celebration in the Oaks, while still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

It’s something her daughter, Loretta, says has been incredibly hard on her family.

“We attempted to have some kind of shows, so we hung up this curtain to try and hide the devastation. But it got worse,” said Loretta, showing the inside of the church.

St. Joseph’s was built from the ground up by Wright’s father but was irreversibly destroyed, along with their house next door and another building where Wright often provided shelter to struggling addicts.

All three structures are set to be torn down.

“When I found out what happened to St. Joseph’s, my heart fell in my shoes,” said musician and longtime friend Marshall Harris. “Because I know she works so hard here.”

“They are helping. They really are,” said Wright.

“And even if someone just calls and says, ‘Linda, I’m praying with you,’ that helps.”

Wright says no matter what, her faith compels her to keep singing.

“God is always in control, I don’t care what nobody says. He’s always in control,” she said. “I’m ready for the next adventure.”

Wright said she plans to rebuild the St. Joseph’s House of Prayer once the buildings are demolished.

The church has started a Go Fund Me account to raise money for construction. Those interested can click HERE to donate.

