Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near English Turn, NOPD says

An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday (Dec. 3) on State Highway 406 near English Turn, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver late Friday night (Dec. 3) on a state highway near the English Turn area, New Orleans police said.

The identity and age of the victim was not immediately disclosed. But the NOPD said an adult man was found dead in the roadway just before 11 p.m., on northbound Louisiana Highway 406 near the intersection with East 6th Street.

The driver and vehicle that struck the man fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact NOPD traffic fatality investigator Michael Baldassaro at (504) 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

