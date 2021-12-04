BBB Accredited Business
Ponchatoula beats Acadiana, clinches berth in Class 5A state championship game

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ponchatoula is headed to the Class 5A state title game after beating Acadiana, 43-36.

The Green Wave own one state title in football, way back in 1941. They’ll play Zachary for a shot at the crown.

In the contest, head coach Hank Tierney also notched his 300th career win.

Ponchatoula remains undefeated on the season. The Green Wave are now 12-0 in 2021.

