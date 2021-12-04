BBB Accredited Business
REPORT: Tigers’ longtime strength coach Tommy Moffitt not being retained

LSU director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s longtime strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt will not be retained by new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman and The Atheltic’s Brody Miller.

Moffitt has been with the Tigers since 2000 and has been a key part in off-season workouts for LSU during three National Titles in 2003, 2007, and 2019. During Moffitt’s tenure the Tigers have won five SEC Championship Games.

