Shooting in St. Roch leaves one person dead
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred today (Dec. 3) in the 2300 block of North Galvez St. that left one person dead.
Around 3:55 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound.
She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.