Shooting in St. Roch leaves one person dead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred today (Dec. 3) in the 2300 block of North Galvez St. that left one person dead.

Around 3:55 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered a female victim with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

