St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem spent much of Friday jailed in Orleans Parish after being arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident following the Saints’ loss to Dallas at the Caesars Superdome.

Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic abuse battery following an 11 p.m. arrest at the stadium. According to court documents, a woman told New Orleans police she had been pushed by Prosper, and that he had “grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed.”

The woman told authorities she did not lose consciousness during the altercation. But in answer to domestic violence risk questions police are required to ask, the woman said Prosper intimidates, threatens or assaults her “a lot,” but that she had never been frightened or injured by him.

Records show Prosper was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday at 1:24 a.m. An arrest register calls Prosper “unemployed,” even though the contractor’s LinkedIn page says he is in his 31st year as president of Craig Prosper Builders Inc. Prosper also has served as St. Martinville’s District 2 councilman since 2006, according to his entry on the website Ballotpedia, with his current four-year term set to expire next June.

Prosper made his first appearance later Friday at Orleans Parish Magistrate Court via video conference. Records show Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set Prosper’s bond at $100 and did not issue a protective domestic stay-away order, citing authorities’ failure to provide “victim information” to the court.

Records show Prosper had bonded out of jail by Saturday morning. A message left seeking comment on the arrest from his defense attorney Marc Bonin was not immediately returned.

