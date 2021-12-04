BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

St. Martinville city councilman booked with domestic violence incident at Caesars Superdome

St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic...
St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic abuse battery after an incident at the Caesars Superdome following the Saints' game last Thursday (Dec. 2).(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Martinville city councilman and Mayor Pro Tem spent much of Friday jailed in Orleans Parish after being arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident following the Saints’ loss to Dallas at the Caesars Superdome.

Craig Prosper, 54, was booked with domestic abuse battery following an 11 p.m. arrest at the stadium. According to court documents, a woman told New Orleans police she had been pushed by Prosper, and that he had “grabbed her with both hands by the neck and squeezed.”

The woman told authorities she did not lose consciousness during the altercation. But in answer to domestic violence risk questions police are required to ask, the woman said Prosper intimidates, threatens or assaults her “a lot,” but that she had never been frightened or injured by him.

Records show Prosper was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail Friday at 1:24 a.m. An arrest register calls Prosper “unemployed,” even though the contractor’s LinkedIn page says he is in his 31st year as president of Craig Prosper Builders Inc. Prosper also has served as St. Martinville’s District 2 councilman since 2006, according to his entry on the website Ballotpedia, with his current four-year term set to expire next June.

Prosper made his first appearance later Friday at Orleans Parish Magistrate Court via video conference. Records show Commissioner Jonathan Friedman set Prosper’s bond at $100 and did not issue a protective domestic stay-away order, citing authorities’ failure to provide “victim information” to the court.

Records show Prosper had bonded out of jail by Saturday morning. A message left seeking comment on the arrest from his defense attorney Marc Bonin was not immediately returned.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

Traffic accidents related to foggy conditions have caused the closure of both directions of...
I-10 re-opens in both directions after fog-related accidents closed Bonnet Carre Spillway traffic
Saints are 5-7 on the 2021 season.
Duncan: 2021 is starting to feel more and more like a lost season
Jesuit last one a state title in 2014.
Division I state title game preview: Jesuit seeks first state title since 2014
Warriors headed to Class 2A title game
Amite clinches spot in Class 2A title game