Ways to give this holiday season

A couple ways to give back to those in need to make sure the season is merry and bright for all.
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While some families deck the halls with boughs of holly, some are rebuilding those halls and recovering from Hurricane Ida.

“And they were so impacted heavily and that sounds like we’re sort of glossing over it-- no-- these people lost everything,” said Commander Major Chris Thornhill of the Greater New Orleans Salvation Army.

Thornhill said this year is a special year when it comes to giving back. The Angel Tree program is providing nearly 1,200 children with gifts this year, including children from parishes hardest hit by the storm and senior citizens with the Silver Bells program.

“People want to do something, which is kind of catching us by surprise a little bit,” he said. “We weren’t sure because of Hurricane Ida if individuals would actually be able to come out and adopt, but now that we’re in the Christmas season, people are getting a little bit more giving and wanting to do something.”

Angel tags are still on the tree waiting to be picked.

While registration to receive Angel Tree gifts is closed, there is still time to register for the Times Picayune Doll and Toy Fund-- which Fox 8 is proud to be a part of.

This fun is a program that has helped struggling families during the holidays for the last 126 years.

“Because of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, and the many other challenges that struggling families have, and so it’s especially important that we have a robust response,” said chairman of the fund Ron McClain. “So we’re attempting to raise money to buy gifts and toys for children for this Christmas.”

McClain said it also helps provide a sense of normalcy for families during this anything but normal year.

“We are really trying to make a much brighter Christmas for many many needy children,” he said.

According to Thornhill at the Salvation Army, the most popular item on most kids’ lists is bikes.

The Salvation Army Angel Trees are still up at Dillard’s at Lakeside Mall if you’d like to adopt a child or senior citizen this Christmas.

The last day to register a child for the Doll and Toy Fund is Monday, December 6, 2021, but donations will be accepted until December 18th.

To learn more about Angel Trees, how to adopt or give, click here.

To learn more about the Doll and Toy Fund, click here.

