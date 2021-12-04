BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Fog, humidity and warmth this weekend

Highs will be in the upper 70s through the weekend.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t feel like December and it won’t for some time as this warm and humid pattern is here to stay.

A mixture of fog, humidity and warmth can be expected this weekend. Mornings will bring the threat for fog followed by a mixture of sun and clouds come afternoon. Once the sun returns each day, it will be quite warm as highs get into the middle to upper 70s.

There is a small chance for a shower this weekend but better rain chances come on Monday. That’s when a cold front will approach the area and stall. This sets the stage for an unsettled weather pattern going into next week as multiple days bring rain chances but also more very warm weather.

Eventually the rain chances do come to an end by late week but it’s still warm. Highs could be hitting 80 on Thursday and Friday, however there are some signs we may get a strong cold front in here at some point NEXT weekend. We will see!

No rain until next week
Fog continues all weekend
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Dec. 3
Morning weather update for Fri., Dec. 3 at 6 a.m.
Temperatures will be mild across the area with fog developing overnight.
Nicondra: Foggy start with mild temperatures through the day