BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

10 COVID cases identified on approaching cruise ship

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WECT)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Norwegian Cruise Lines cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans this weekend has identified 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew members and passengers.

According to LDH, Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage. There are more than 3,200 individuals on board.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will either travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, DMX performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Rapper DMX’s official cause of death revealed
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Latest News

Omicron detected in Louisiana
Omicron detected in Louisiana
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
Depiction of the coronavirus spike protein from the CDC.
Gov. Edwards urges vaccination as La. is on the lookout out for the Omicron coronavirus variant
Gov. and Kanter on Omicron
Gov. and Kanter on Omicron