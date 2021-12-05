BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 killed, 5 injured as two large pickup trucks collide in Lafourche Parish

Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday...
Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday night (Dec. 4) at the intersection of Louisiana Hwy 182 and US Hwy 90 near Raceland in Lafourche Parish.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed and five injured in a crash involving two large pickup trucks Saturday night (Dec. 4) in Lafourche Parish, the Louisiana State Police said.

The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 182 and U.S. Highway 90, just west of Raceland. The identities and ages of the two deceased victims were not immediately released, pending notification of family members, LSP Trooper Ross Brennan said.

According to a preliminary investigation by state police, a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 36-year-old Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios of Thibodaux was traveling west on Highway 182, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making a left turn onto the Highway 90 West on-ramp. The Silverado was struck by a 2017 Dodge RAM 3500 that was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 182.

Gutierrez-Rios was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, police said, but three of his passengers were not restrained within the truck. Two sustained fatal injuries, and the third was hospitalized with “serious injuries” according to the LSP.

The driver of the RAM and two passengers within that vehicle were properly restrained, and each survived the collision with minor injuries, the state police said.

Trooper Brennan said standard toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis, and that the crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago

Latest News

Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
Cruise ship with COVID-positive passengers docks in New Orleans
Jesuit owns 8 state titles in football.
Catholic beats Jesuit, 14-10, to capture Division I crown
Omicron variant found in NOLA
Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA
A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says they Jefferson Parish...
Inmate found dead in Jefferson Parish jail; no foul play suspected, JPSO says