Alabama defeats Georgia in SEC Championship, awaits postseason fate

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, 41-24, retaining their spot as SEC champions.

After both offenses were forced into punts to start the game, the Bulldogs would drive down to Alabama’s 11 yard line. But, a sack from linebacker Dallas Turner would force Georgia to kick a field goal, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. Georgia’s defense would force another Alabama punt, giving the Bulldogs the ball at their own three yard line. But Georgia would drive the ball 97 yards, capping off the drive with a touchdown from quarterback Stetson Bennett to Darnell Washington, giving the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead.

Alabama would come right back with an explosive play on their next drive, when quarterback Bryce Young threw a 67 yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, cutting Georgia’s lead to 10-7. After Alabama’s defense forced a punt, Young would drive the Tide offense down the field yet again, connecting with John Metchie III for a 13 yard touchdown, giving Alabama the lead, 14-10.

The Tide offense would drive into Georgia territory on their next drive, with Will Reichard kicking a 33 yard field goal to put the Tide up 17-10. After three series ending in punts, Georgia’s offense found the end zone yet again, with Bennett finding Ladd McConkey for a 32 yard touchdown, tying the game at 17.

Bryce Young would drive Alabama’s offense down the field yet again before the half, ending the drive with an 11 yard touchdown to give Alabama a 24-17 lead at halftime.

In the first play after halftime, Young would find Jameson Williams yet again for a 55 yard touchdown, to increase Alabama’s lead to 31-17. Georgia would get the ball back and drive into Alabama territory, but DeMarcco Hellams picked off Stetson Bennett to keep the score level.

After forcing the Tide into another punt, Alabama’s defense stepped up yet again, with Jordan Battle getting another interception on Bennett and taking it to the end zone for a touchdown, essentially sealing the Tide’s victory.

Bryce Young would win MVP of the game after finishing with 421 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

Alabama will now wait to see who they will play in the postseason. The College Football Playoff rankings and bowl announcements will be held on Sunday.

