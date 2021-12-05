BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Coach Prime’ leads Jackson State to SWAC championship

(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deion Sanders checked the primary objective off his coaching to-do list with a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, leading Jackson State to a 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M.

And Sanders’ Tigers captured the title Saturday with a performance befitting his Hall of Fame versatility as a cornerback, receiver and returner: scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

It is Jackson State’s first league title since 2007 and caps off what has been an impressive season for “Coach Prime.”

The SWAC coach of the year and Jackson State head to the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State for the Black college championship.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has revealed the identities of five people fatally shot in...
New Orleans coroner identifies 5 fatal shooting victims from past week, family names a sixth

Latest News

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin, left, and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) look at...
Kiffin commits to contract extension with Ole Miss
12/4/21 MFB Alabama vs Georgia SEC Championship Alabama defensive back Brian Branch...
Alabama defeats Georgia in SEC Championship, awaits postseason fate
LSU director of strength and conditioning Tommy Moffitt
REPORT: Tigers’ longtime strength coach Tommy Moffitt not being retained
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a catch during an NFL football...
Former LSU star WR Jefferson named NFC Player of the Month
LSU women's basketball handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season.
LSU women’s basketball upsets No. 14 Iowa State, 69-60