LSU heads to Texas Bowl in Houston against Kansas St. on Jan. 4

LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
LSU offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU, led by offensive line/interim head coach Brad Davis, will make the short trip to Houston to face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, the university announced Sunday, Dec. 5.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

“Our football team fought hard down the stretch of the regular season to qualify for bowl competition, and we are proud they will be able to extend their season at the Texas Bowl,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We know our fans will be excited to see the Tigers back in NRG Stadium, and our players will be eager to take the field for a primetime matchup on national television.”

The Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC) and the Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) have only faced each other one time. LSU beat Kansas State, 21-0, in Tiger Stadium in 1980.

Leonard Fournette and LSU went on to beat Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech, 56-27, in the Texas Bowl in 2015.

