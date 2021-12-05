Inmate found dead in Jefferson Parish jail, no foul play suspected says JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the death of an inmate inside of the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Saturday evening.

A spokesperson says a male inmate was found unresponsive inside a cell in the jail’s infirmary around 7:20 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The identity of the inmate has not been released at this time.

