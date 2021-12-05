BBB Accredited Business
Inmate found dead in Jefferson Parish jail, no foul play suspected says JPSO

A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says they Jefferson Parish...
A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says they Jefferson Parish Correctional Center is currently on lockdown due to COVID-19.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the death of an inmate inside of the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center Saturday evening.

A spokesperson says a male inmate was found unresponsive inside a cell in the jail’s infirmary around 7:20 p.m.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The identity of the inmate has not been released at this time.

