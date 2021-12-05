BBB Accredited Business
Jesuit falls to Catholic in Division I final, 14-10

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesuit’s drive for a “divine nine” of state titles ended at Yulman Stadium with a loss to Catholic High, 14-10.

Jesuit (10-1) owned eight state titles entering their contest with the Bears.

Catholic mounted a 16-play, nine minute and two second drive to bleed out the clock in the fourth quarter to guarantee a win.

Bears mounted a 14-0 advantage early, but Jesuit answered with the final 10 points of the contest.

Catholic won their fourth state title “on the field” at Tulane, but officially they own two after the LHSAA rescinded two of their trophies.

