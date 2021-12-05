BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot early Sunday in CBD near Gallier Hall, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 5) at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette...
A man was fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 5) at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette streets, one block behind Gallier Hall, New Orleans police said(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot one block behind Gallier Hall in New Orleans’ Central Business District early Sunday morning (Dec. 5), police said.

The victim, whose identity and age have not been released, was found just after midnight at 12:03 a.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette streets, the NOPD said. The man was taken for treatment but died at the hospital, the department said.

No other details of the shooting have been made available.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective John Bakula at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

