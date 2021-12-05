Man shot dead Sunday inside Harvey hotel room, JPSO says

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot dead inside a Harvey hotel room early Sunday morning (Dec. 5), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately disclosed, was found slain inside a room at the Travelodge at 2200 Westbank Expressway.

Deputies were called to the hotel after a report of gunfire at the location around 4:30 a.m. They found the man struck by “at least” one gunshot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the agency had no suspect or motive information to release at this time.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to call the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

