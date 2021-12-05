BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot dead Sunday inside Harvey hotel room, JPSO says

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 5) inside a hotel room in Harvey, the Jefferson...
A man was found fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 5) inside a hotel room in Harvey, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot dead inside a Harvey hotel room early Sunday morning (Dec. 5), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, whose name and age were not immediately disclosed, was found slain inside a room at the Travelodge at 2200 Westbank Expressway.

Deputies were called to the hotel after a report of gunfire at the location around 4:30 a.m. They found the man struck by “at least” one gunshot and he was pronounced dead at the scene. JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the agency had no suspect or motive information to release at this time.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to call the JPSO’s homicide section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child's death is being investigated by the Harrison County, Texas, Sheriff's Office and the...
11-year-old girl killed by father in hunting accident in Harrison County, Texas
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
New Orleans police said this maroon pickup truck and its occupant is believed to have been...
Two women murdered Saturday night in separate New Orleans shootings, NOPD says
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans
The Orleans Parish Coroner's office has revealed the identities of five people fatally shot in...
New Orleans coroner identifies 5 fatal shooting victims from past week, family names a sixth

Latest News

Jesuit owns 8 state titles in football.
Catholic beats Jesuit, 14-10, to capture Division I crown
A man was fatally shot early Sunday (Dec. 5) at the intersection of Carondelet and Lafayette...
Man fatally shot early Sunday in CBD near Gallier Hall, NOPD says
Omicron variant found in NOLA
Health leaders urge vaccination boosters amid Omicron variant dectection in NOLA
A spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office says they Jefferson Parish...
Inmate found dead in Jefferson Parish jail; no foul play suspected, JPSO says