No. 17 Southeastern falls 59-20 to No. 3 James Madison in FCS Playoffs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WAFB) - No. 3 James Madison ended the playoff run for No. 17 Southeastern in a 59-20 final in the second round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Lions (9-4, 6-2 Southland) finished the season tied for the second-most wins in program history.

Quarterback Cole Kelley was 36-of-50 for 397 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions. He was sacked four times.

The Southeastern ground attack only netted 42 yards and the Lions turned the ball over five times.

The Dukes (11-1) will next face Montana.

